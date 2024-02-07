Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 5.3%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 6,426,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 55,307,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. Plug Power's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,684,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 897,431 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

