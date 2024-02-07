Polar Capital Technology (LON:PCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,770.00

Polar Capital Technology (LON:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,770 ($34.72) and last traded at GBX 2,769 ($34.71), with a volume of 34931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,735 ($34.29).

Polar Capital Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 11.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,561 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,358.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,414.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Polar Capital Technology Company Profile

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

