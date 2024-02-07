Polaris Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.00. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Get Our Latest Report on PII

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $88.71 on Monday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.