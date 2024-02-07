Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $373.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $405.01. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

