PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 750,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 429,266 shares.The stock last traded at $44.42 and had previously closed at $44.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Raymond James downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

