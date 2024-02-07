Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.50

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.08 ($0.05), with a volume of 233648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Primorus Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 11.20 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.90.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

