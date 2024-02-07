Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.16. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 8,150 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

