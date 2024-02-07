PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.19

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $517.00 million, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

