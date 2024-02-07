ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.02

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 5831028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

