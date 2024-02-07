ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.05

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.05 and last traded at $83.83, with a volume of 971696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.14.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLD. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

