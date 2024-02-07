ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $50.64. 780,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

