ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,556,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,866 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 203,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 111,834 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 100,833 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,530,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 161,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 90,946 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FNDA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. 44,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,354. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

