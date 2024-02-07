ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.64. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $207.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

