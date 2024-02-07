ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 104.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,781,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 114,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 71,944 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 40,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.55. 1,068,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.03. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

