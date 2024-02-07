ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,124 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after acquiring an additional 262,963 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after acquiring an additional 76,645 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,194,000 after acquiring an additional 481,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $177.99. 377,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,418. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.66. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $178.10.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.