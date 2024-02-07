ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 746,756 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 577,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 327,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 5,996,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,577,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

