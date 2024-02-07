ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 427 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,262,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.14. 190,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,950. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $333.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.45. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

