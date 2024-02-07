ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 90,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 95,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,817. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

