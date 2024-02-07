ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 169 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,275,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after buying an additional 2,254,112 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,664 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

