ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 474 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MUB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.87. The company had a trading volume of 587,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,199. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

