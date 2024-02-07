ProVise Management Group LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,944. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.53. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

