ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.20. 695,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,000. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

