Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

