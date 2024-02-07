Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.14

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.14 and last traded at $107.42, with a volume of 799409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after acquiring an additional 72,696 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

