Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is Weil Company Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up 8.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 101.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 48.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.20. 197,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,682. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

