Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Holdings Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,831,000 after purchasing an additional 142,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $90,143,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 337,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

