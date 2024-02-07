Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Issued By Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
