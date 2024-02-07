Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Blueprint Medicines Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of BPMC opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.81. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $42,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,967,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,716 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after acquiring an additional 156,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

