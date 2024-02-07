Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $169.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $172.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,885,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

