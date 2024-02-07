Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for MGIC Investment Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research report issued on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTG. Roth Mkm upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,979,000 after buying an additional 594,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after buying an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,011 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

