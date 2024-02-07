Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Reduced by Analyst

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Onsemi in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Shares of ON stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 5.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

