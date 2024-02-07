Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Reduced by Analyst

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Onsemi in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Onsemi Stock Performance
Shares of ON stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 5.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
