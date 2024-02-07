Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for AZZ Inc. Lowered by Sidoti Csr (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for AZZ in a report issued on Friday, February 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. AZZ has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

