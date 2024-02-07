Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Issued By Roth Capital

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bunge Global in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Bunge Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bunge Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BG. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22. Bunge Global has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.