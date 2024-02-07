Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Johnson Outdoors Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of JOUT opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $462.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

