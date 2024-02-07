Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Issued By William Blair

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Stock Up 1.5 %
TWST stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.60. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.
Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.