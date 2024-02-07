Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ashland Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ashland in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH stock opened at $90.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. Ashland has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $108.48.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ashland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ashland by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,695,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

