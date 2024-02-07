Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.