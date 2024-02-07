Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

OVV stock opened at C$56.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$43.23 and a 52-week high of C$70.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.43.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.39 by C($0.06). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

