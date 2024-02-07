Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NOV by 27.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $4,314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,018,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,995,000 after purchasing an additional 86,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 975.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,309,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.