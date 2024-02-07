Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Standex International Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Standex International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $150.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Standex International has a one year low of $111.02 and a one year high of $168.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Standex International’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $12,607,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4,444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 41,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

