Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Reduced by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FNV. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.77. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,558,000 after acquiring an additional 208,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,707,000 after buying an additional 789,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after buying an additional 112,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

