Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Lifted by Analyst

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 137,525 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in First Horizon by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 97,144 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

