Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. Reduced by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Transcat in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

TRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $108.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Transcat has a 12-month low of $74.89 and a 12-month high of $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.92 million, a P/E ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $543,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Transcat by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

