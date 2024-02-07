QITMEER NETWORK Reaches One Day Volume of $156,527.85 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $156,527.85 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.06898883 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $157,281.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

