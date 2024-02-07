QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.56.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $70,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $291,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $88,665.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,536.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,799 shares of company stock valued at $345,745 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

