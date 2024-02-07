RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for RADCOM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia expects that the technology company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RADCOM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RADCOM’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RADCOM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.72. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 17.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

