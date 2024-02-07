Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.70 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $51.74 million and $5.70 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002640 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005674 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

