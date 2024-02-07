Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-$64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.84 million.

Radware Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Radware stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Radware has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Radware

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Radware by 53.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 63.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Radware during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radware during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

