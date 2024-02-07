Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware updated its Q1 guidance to $0.12-$0.14 EPS.

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. 89,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,696. The firm has a market cap of $807.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Radware by 16.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Radware by 45.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Radware by 191.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Radware by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

