Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.02). Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of C$38.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, CIBC raised Conifex Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

TSE:CFF opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$33.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.55. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.75.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

